Throwback Thursday! Stephen Colbert Launches Hilarious #PuberMe Challenge in Honor of Hurricane Maria Relief

Stephen Colbert just gave celebrities a worthy reason to share all of their embarrassing school portraits.
During The Late Show on Wednesday night, the comedian and his guest, Big Mouth star Nick Kroll, decided to launch a challenge in support of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
"For every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13....I'll give a donation from AmeriCone Dream Ice Cream Fund," the host vowed.
"I will match that," Kroll added. Of course, they couldn't start the challenge without joining in themselves, so the two shared awkward snaps of themselves from their teenage days. For Colbert, that meant a school portrait of himself in the photographer's suit jacket and tie because he had forgotten it was picture day.
Fortunately for our entertainment, celebrities have started making their own contributions to the challenge, including Andrew Rannells, Amy Sedaris and Aidy Bryant.
Check out the snaps below along with more throwback photos of Hollywood's biggest names. Can you figure out which star is which?
This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man.
In years, this kid became a Broadway regular.
The late-night host showed an early knack for sharp dressing.
Article continues below
Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on.
This young lady grew up to become a big star.
The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day.
Article continues below
A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this freshman year yearbook pic of her.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Prince Harry's girlfriend was a member of the Genesian Club when she was a junior at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.
The glamour model, who stepped out as Rob Kardashian's girlfriend in January 2016, posted on her Instagram page this yearbook pic showing her at age 17.
Article continues below
The former Dancing With the Stars cast member appears at age 17 in a yearbook photo from Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The "Fancy" rapper grew up in Australia and moved to America when she was just 16.
Chris Whittle / Splash News
The singer and The Voice coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California...yep, near Disneyland!
Article continues below
Chris Whittle / Splash News
You gotta love the '80s.
Coleman-Rayner
At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd...with a sweet mullet.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
The pride of Brentwood High.
Article continues below
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Anyone else getting some California Dreams vibes?
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Article continues below
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Article continues below
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Article continues below
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Article continues below
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
Check out Ancestry.com's U.S. Yearbook Collection for even more old school pics!
Article continues below
Which throwback photo were you most surprised by? Sound off in the comments!