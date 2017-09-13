Jennifer Lopez Says Her Relationship With Alex Rodriguez Is "Really Pure, True Love"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the best kind of love, and the Shades of Blue star says that J-Rod is the real thing.

The 48-year-old singer is the cover star for HOLA! USA's October/November issue and not only opened the doors of her Hamptons "dream house," but she also got candid about her relationship with the former Yankee's slugger.

"I'm in a good relationship," she says about their romance. "I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don't know—maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."