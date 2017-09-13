Jennifer Lopez Says Her Relationship With Alex Rodriguez Is "Really Pure, True Love"

Best Image / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the best kind of love, and the Shades of Blue star says that J-Rod is the real thing.
The 48-year-old singer is the cover star for HOLA! USA's October/November issue and not only opened the doors of her Hamptons "dream house," but she also got candid about her relationship with the former Yankee's slugger.
"I'm in a good relationship," she says about their romance. "I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don't know—maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."
The couple, which began dating earlier in the year, has made it a priority to spend quality time as a couple and with their kids— Emme Anthony, 9, Max Anthony, 9, Ella Rodriguez, 9, and Natasha Rodriguez, 12.
"We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!" she says.
Although at first, the couple shied away from opening up about their relationship. Once months passed by, they began to speak on it to the media and their fans.
When A-Rod's birthday rolled around, J.Lo took to Instagram to publicly say some sweet words about him.
"Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," she captioned a sultry photo. "Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio #happybirthday #LEO #13"
Although J.Lo & A-Rod had met years before, the star recalled to Ellen DeGeneres in April, that she and her "great guy," started dating thanks to a lunchtime run-in. The host would not let Lopez spare any detail—she was eating a Cobb salad and tortilla soup when she spotted the athlete on his way out of a Los Angeles restaurant.
"For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder," she remembered. He recognized her (duh!), and they chatted for a bit, realizing they were both living in the city of stars and should hang out. It turns out—he already had her number for some platonic reason. A text later, they were having dinner.
"I don't remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner," she said. A nice dinner and a goodbye. "Mama don't sleep over on the first date," she joked.
And aren't we all glad that she decided to tap him on the shoulder that day!