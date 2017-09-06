Ryan Gosling Lattes Will Be Your Favorite Drink Order This Fall

by Jess Cohen

You can now take a sip of Ryan Gosling.

There's a cafe in Los Angeles that's allowing us to have a drink of the actor. Carrera Cafe is now serving Ryan Gosling lattes and the pic is pretty amazing. The cafe posted a photo of one of their Gosling lattes to Instagram, telling their followers to come get their "Ripple" on.

"Come and get your Ripple on! Try our newest ripple with Ryan Gosling," the caption alongside the photo of the 36-year-old actor says.

Come and get your Ripple on! Try our newest ripple with Ryan Gosling ??

A post shared by Carrera Cafe (@carreracafe) on

The photo also includes one of the famous "hey girl" Gosling quotes. 

"Hey girl, I love it when you wear yoga pants all day," the quote reads.

A latte that gives you compliments? Count us in.

Coffee on a new level @carreracafe. Thanks @daveophilly for an early Christmas ????

A post shared by ?? (@tomholland2013) on

So how does it work? According to Los Angeles Magazine, the cafe uses a Ripple Maker, a machine that can take any image and print it on the foam layer of your latte or tea. You can even use your own pics and have the cafe print the image on your liquid drink using the Coffee Ripples App!

Last year, actor Tom Holland received an early Christmas gift from a pal who used the Ripple Maker to create two drinks, one of Holland and one of Spiderman!

"Coffee on a new level @carreracafe," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Check out the actors in foam form above!

