Shailene Woodley Details Her Arrest at Standing Rock: "They Were Looking for Drugs in My Ass"

Oh, the stories Shailene Woodley has to tell.

In the October issue of Marie Claire U.K., the 25-year-old Big Little Lies actress speaks candidly about being arrested last year while protesting against the Dakota Access pipeline. On Oct. 10, as she walked to her RV, she spotted two US military tanks. "I'm like, 'This is some Divergent s--t,'" the actress says. "The only time in my life that I saw a tank like that was on set in Atlanta."

Except Woodley wasn't on a movie set. Minutes after she first noticed the military tanks, the environmental activist was arrested at Standing Rock for criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot; she was transported to the Morton County jail. "I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over," she recalls. "They were looking for drugs in my ass."

It was then that Woodley realized she was in trouble. "When you're in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you. If there's a fire and they decide not to open the door, you'll die," says Woodley, who has visited Standing Rock often. "You are a caged animal."