Anna Faris Admits Chris Pratt Wasn't Exactly Her ''Best Friend''

Anna Faris is not sold on the fact that your partner should be your "best friend."

In an essay for Cosmopolitan that was adapted from her new book Unqualified, the 40-year-old actress admitted being a "guys' girl" is totally overrated, noting that having a group of close girlfriends is extremely valuable.

"In my 20s, I thought it was cool to say I was a guys' girl," she began. "I didn't realize until later how lame I sounded, bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing...I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was. I was selling my own gender down the river, and I wasn't even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes."