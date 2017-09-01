Here's Proof That Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 15-Year Marriage Is Sweeter Than Ever

"A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as the actresses, they didn't eat, they ate salad," Freddie recalled in a 2016 Facebook Live. "And I had gone on a date with a handful of them. They would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we're going to get along."

He continued, "So Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, 'It's popcorn, try!' And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, 'Yo, my girl is legit.'"

After all these years, however, there has to be a secret to keeping the romance alive. According to Freddie, it goes down to basics.

"We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," he admitted to E! News while supporting his book Back to the Kitchen. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."