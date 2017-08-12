Vaderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Dumped on Anniversary by On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend

That's not a good way to spend an anniversary!

One day after taking to her Instagram to post a heartfelt four-year anniversary tribute to her boyfriend Patrick Meagher, Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder hopped back on social media (both Twitter and Insta) to share some not-so-good news about the on-again, off-again duo—namely that they were dunzo.

Earlier today, the Bravo star revealed that she'd been dumped by her boyfriend yesterday (ah...hem their anniversary), and to make matters worse, she'd even planned a special anniversary vacay to Mexico for the twosome.

The reality star tweeted, "Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico. Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you're coming w me now."

The casted-off castmate also tweeted a photo from the Sex and the City: The Movie, depicting the decked-out Carrie Bradshaw attacking "Big" outside of their not-happening wedding after he told her he couldn't go through with it.

Along with the telling image, Stassi wrote, "Currently.... @rachaelnobrien, will you accompany me to Mexico, close the shades & feed me oatmeal on the trip I planned."

For those of you non-SATC fans (and perish the thought!): in the film, Carrie brings her crew of ladies (instead of the bailed-on-her Big) to Mexico on what would have been the couple's honeymoon. The gals laugh, one of them poops her pants, hearts mend a bit and a lot of puns happen. A good time is had by some.