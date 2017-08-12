Orphan Black Series Finale: A Sweet and Occasionally Bloody Goodbye

BBC America
After five seasons of often hair-raising insanity, it's kind of nice that Orphan Black ended in such peace.
While the first half of the BBC America drama featured brutal murders and a lot of blood, the second half was surprisingly calm. Serene, even. All of the clones we know seem to have found a nice neolution-free life, and all the clones we don't know will soon be vaccinated against that disease that kills clones. All is well in clone world, but of course it took some serious strife to get there.
The finale picked up where the last episode left off, with Helena's water breaking just as she and Sarah were trying to escape from Coady and the dying Westmoreland. Coady eventually tracked Helena down, alone on the basement floor, and while Coady tried to help with the delivery, Helena grabbed a screwdriver and rammed it into her throat.
Elsewhere, Sarah ran into Westmoreland, and despite his dilapidated state, he tried to physically fight her. She ended up smashing his face in with an oxygen tank, which was fun.
She and Art then helped Helena deliver her twin boys, all while Sarah flashed back to Mrs. S helping to deliver Kira, just because we weren't emotional enough already. Cut to Helena living in Donnie and Allison's guest house with her two babies, who had been temporarily named Purple and Orange. (Though we wouldn't put it past Helena to permanently name them that.)
Donnie and Boho Allison hosted a big party for the babies, where all the clones and all the kids gathered for food and games and bothering Sarah about how her GED test went. It didn't actually go anywhere because she skipped it, but she wasn't about to tell anyone that.
She finally did lay everything out on the table about not knowing where to go or what to do, whether she was a good mother or not, and wanting to sell her house because Mrs. S. died in it (understandable), and her sisters all spilled on their worries and failures too.
Meanwhile, Felix met up with a sad friend named Rachel, who arrived in an Uber to deliver something to him: a list of names and contact info of every single Leda clone in the world, so Cosima and Delphine can track them down.
When we last saw all the clones, that's exactly what Cosima and Delphine were doing—traveling the world giving vaccinations. Allison had taken up keyboarding and was being treated to a strip tease from Donnie, Sarah was still living in her house and taking Kira and Felix to the beach, and Helena not only wrote a memoir called Orphan Black, but she finally decided to name her babies after "real men:" Arthur and Donnie.
It was a relatively simple ending, but it was also one that felt deserved after everything these sisters have been through over the past five seasons, and everything that Tatiana Maslany has been through over these past five seasons, playing 3,000 characters. Hopefully she has taken many naps since filming wrapped.
And now, for the last time:
We're really going to miss Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), Helena (Tatiana Maslany), Allison (Tatiana Maslany), Cosima (Tatiana Maslany), Rachel (Tatiana Maslany), Crystal (Tatiana Maslany), M.K. (Tatiana Maslany), Beth (Tatiana Maslany), Camilla (Tatiana Maslany) and all the other ones (Tatiana Maslany).
