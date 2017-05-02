An Exclusive Ticket Inside Rihanna's 2017 Met Gala After-Party

In the words of R. Kelly, "After the show, it's the after-party," and there's no after-party quite like Rihanna's.

After taking this year's Met Gala by storm in a structural standout number by the honored label of the evening, Commes des Garçons, the Grammy winner certainly wasn't ready to hang up the dress and call it a night.

Instead, she swapped out the couture for a shirtdress and furry slippers and headed over to the Big Apple's A-list haunt, 1 Oak, where she partied into the early hours surrounded by Hollywood's fashionable crop of stars.