Nick Viall on His Dancing With the Stars Elimination and Chris Soules' "Terrible Situation"

It's the end of the Dancing road for The Bachelor star Nick Viall. Nick and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd were sent home from Dancing With the Stars along with Nancy Kerrigan and her partner Artem Chigvintsev in a double elimination.
Nick and Peta did the Argentine tango to "Dangerous" by David Guetta feat. Sam Martin and received two nines and two eights from the judges, but it wasn't enough to keep them in the competition.
"I think Peta and I were sort of hoping to squeeze in one more week…Now that it's over it's sad," Nick told E! News after he was sent home from the dancing competition series. "I had such an amazing time with Peta. She's a fantastic partner; we had fun all the time. It's definitely a bummer to see it end…"
"It's always a letdown when you know you don't see each other it's just kind of weird," Peta added.
"Yeah, it'll be kind of weird, but still so much fun and I'm just glad I got a chance to do it," Nick said.
Next up fro Nick? His grooming line, which launches next week, and spending more time with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi.
"Vanessa and I, we're going to keep doing our thing…Dancing's over, that's a bummer, but I'm really looking forward to the future and definitely spending more time with the business and Vanessa," he told us.
Nick's not the only Bachelor in the headlines. When asked to comment on Chris Soules' legal matters, Nick called it a "terrible situation."
"Obviously more than anything my heart goes out to the person who passed away and their family and I'm just praying for everyone involved," he said.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.