Ashton Kutcher Explains His Son Dimitri's Name—and Why Wyatt Might "Kill" Her Brother

The couple welcomed their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, on Nov. 30 at 1:21 a.m. in L.A. "That's a great name," DeGeneres said, "because everybody names their kids the same thing."

Ashton, who initially wanted to name his son Hawkeye, said Mila suggested the name. "We're on our way to date night, and Mila turns to me and she goes, 'So, I think Donald Trump is going to become the President, and I think our baby's name is Dimitri.' I was like, 'Donald Trump's not going to win the...'" he said. "And then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, 'Why do you think Donald Trump is going to win?' I'm telling you, she called it! It's not even a joke."

Mila suggested the name—and predicted Donald's win—"probably two months out."