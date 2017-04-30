Ciara's Final Days of Pregnancy Documented in Beautiful Video Before Baby Sienna's Birth

Ciaraand Russell Wilson have found peace after the birth of their baby girl, Sienna Princess.

Only days after the R&B songstress and NFL star welcomed their first child together, Ciara gave fans a glimpse into the final days of her pregnancy. The all-star couple prepared for Sienna's arrival with a romantic getaway to the beach, and in the black and white video shared to Instagram on Sunday, Ciara and Russell have never looked more in love.

"You Bring Us Peace," she captioned the moment, which features a heavily pregnant Ciara enjoying tender moments with Wilson.

Set to an acoustic tune, the married couple strolls along the beach while hugging Ciara's baby belly. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is also shown snapping photographs of the new mom.