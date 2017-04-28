No Food, No Water, No Luxury Tents: The $12,000-Per-Ticket Disaster That Was the Short-Lived Fyre Festival

It was supposed to be the Coachella of the Bahamas. It was supposed to be a VIP experience. It was supposed to be a long weekend filled with lounging on the beach, occasionally interrupted with A-list run-ins and topline musical acts.

Instead it was, as one Twitter user described, "Rich Kids of Instagram" meets Lord of the Flies. Instead it was Millennial Armageddon.

This weekend was the inaugural Fyre Festival, a days-long event created by rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, which was billed as a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food." The idea was to gather millennials who like the finer things in life to the Islands of Exumas, where they would basically have a fabulous vacation and giant concert all-in-one. Stars like Emily Ratjakowski and Bella Hadid had been brought on to promote the event in the early stages.

Tickets cost anywhere from $1,000 to $12,000 and promised a flight from Miami, activities like kayaking and yoga, and a stay in a geodesic dome. What actually happened was anything but, and now the Internet with abuzz with horror stories and dispatches from distraught 20-somethings who feel duped out of money, pride and luxury.