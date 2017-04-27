T.I. Is Proceeding With His Divorce From Tameka ''Tiny'' Cottle

Though reports speculated T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris may reconcile following their December divorce filing, it appears they're both officially moving forward with the split.

E! News can confirm Tiny served the rapper (real name Clifford J. Harris, Jr.) with divorce papers this week, which he responded to by filing his acknowledgment of the service on April 24.

The couple were married for six years before Tiny filed for divorce on December 26. The pair have have three children together, King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris.