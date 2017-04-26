Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Announces She's Pregnant—Find Out The Sex of Her Baby

Cameran previously told ET, "My husband, he has sense—common sense—therefore, he chooses to stay off reality television. My relationship is very precious to me, so, I try to keep that private."

Jason may have opted out of his wife's show, but he's definitely on her social media, popping up on both her Twitter and Instagram.

This past Valentine’s Day, the blonde did take to Instagram to profess her love, posting a photo from their wedding with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s Day! The love of a partner does NOT make you complete. The ability to love YOURSELF does."

Bravo to you both!