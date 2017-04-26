Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Continue Their Houston Getaway With a Surprise Trip to the Local Mall

Well look who Kylie Jenner is shopping with now.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoyed another day in Houston, fans spotted a familiar face hanging out with the 19-year-old.

E! News can confirm that Kylie along with Travis Scott stopped by The Galleria in Houston for an afternoon of shopping.

According to one eyewitness, Céline closed down so the famous pair could get their privacy while shopping.

"They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," our eyewitness shared.