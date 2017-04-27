How to Live Like a Real Housewife: What You'll Need to Be Considered Beverly Hills Royalty

Bravo
It's not just a zip code, it's a lifestyle! And the first commandment you must live by is that you have to look the part (from top to bottom). For starters, you gotta give good face! And because Botox and fillers aren't for everyone, there are a few places you can get that famous housewives glow without (completely) the breaking the bank.
If you truly want to walk in the stilettos of Kyle Richards, head over to Carina Skin Care Studio and ask for the microcurrent facial. Don't be afraid, it looks way scarier than it is! It may set you back a pretty penny, but the results are "Beverly Hills Shi Shi-Shi!" If you looking for something quick and painless on your pocketbook, Afterglow Beverly Hills offers their signature "Gem Peel" that uses ultra-fine crystals to gently remove the outer layer of skin, revealing healthy glowing skin. The treatment will set you back only $175…a steal in Beverly Hills.
Your chariot awaits…
In Beverly Hills it's not just about where your next event is, but what you pull up in! These housewives have fleets fit for a queen. Lisa Vanderpump can be seen zipping down Rodeo Drive in one of her two fabulous whips. When she's not riding shotgun in husband Ken Todd's black convertible Bentley Continental, you can catch her behind the wheel of either her 2016 Rolls Royce Dawn convertible or the sporty black convertible Porsche equipped with custom pink wheels! Girls gotta have options!
But no Housewife has quite the fleet like franchise sophomore Erika Girardi. When lady E needs to zip across the country she has her pick of not one, but two private jets. Now that's what I call fabuluxe.
Ice, ice baby…
When Marilyn Monroe sang "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," she may as well have been singing directly to a Beverly Hills Housewife. Whether it's Camille Grammer's diamond rope chain she famously wore during season one, or Kyle's ornate Loree Rodkin ring, these women scream wealth… in 15 carats or less.
But if you're wondering, who has the biggest bauble of them all? Well, Ms. Vanderpump of course! The restaurateur has been spotted lugging around a 20- carat monstrosity that pairs perfectly with her over-the-top-lifestyle
So I'm guessing that you wanna know where to go to shine bright like a housewife, don't you? The place is XIV Karats and it's discreetly tucked away on South Beverly Boulevard just steps away from Wilshire Boulevard. XIV Karats is the place where all my favorites pick up their perfect pieces. Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé (just to name a few) have made this diamond dungeon the "go-to" for all things that sparkle.
All-access pass…
It's all about who you know and where you're seen in the 90210! To get that kind of access, you have to have clout. Nothing says A-list like red carpets, VIP rooms and velvet ropes and don't worry if you don't have beaucoup bucks, influence is the one thing money can't buy in the BH—its earned! Erica Girardi has belted out nine No. 1 hit songs on Billboard's dance chart as of 2016, appeared on ABC's Dancing with the Stars and made guest appearances on "Young and The Restless." So it's safe to say, she's earned her keep.
Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson have solidified themselves as Soap TV royalty with Eileen's Emmy win for her work on Young and the Restless and Rinna's decade marathon run as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives. Lisa also doubled down, marrying the handsome and forever famous Harry Hamlin! Now that's how you do it.
But no one has spent more time hobnobbing with the local glitterati than Kyle herself! After hitting the silver screen in 1974, Kyle became a fixture on the LA and NY socialite scene. After taking a brief break from the spotlight to raise a family with husband Mauricio Umanksy, she came back the only way possible: big! And don't fret, if you need more Kyle in your life (like most of us do), she is producing a show based on her childhood entitled American Woman. Sidebar: If she wins that Emmy all hell will break loose!
And that's how you become Beverly Hills Royalty…Stay tuned for Part 2!