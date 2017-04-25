The Bachelor's Chris Soules Arrested for Allegedly Leaving the Scene After a Fatal Car Crash

Per a report from KWWL, the Iowa State Patrol also confirmed Soules was driving the pickup truck that rear-ended the tractor trailer and both vehicles went into a ditch. According to the Iowa State Patrol, investigators were at the scene Monday night and will continue looking into what happened before the crash today.

Soules appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a preliminary hearing was set for May 2nd. His bail was also set at $10,000, according to KWWL.

The Iowa native rose to fame as a contestant on the 10th season of The Bachelorette before taking over as The Bachelor for Season 19.