The Bachelor's Chris Soules Arrested for Allegedly Leaving the Scene After a Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules is in custody.
The former Bachelor was arrested following a fatal car crash, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed. According to a statement from the office, the crash occurred Monday around 8:20 p.m. involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck. Per the statement, one unidentified driver died.
Soules was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident where death occurred.
This is not a promo for @ChevyTrucks... just another day in #godscountry #farmlife #Iowa pic.twitter.com/wQcR23aTRq— Chris Soules (@souleschris) April 10, 2017
Per a report from KWWL, the Iowa State Patrol also confirmed Soules was driving the pickup truck that rear-ended the tractor trailer and both vehicles went into a ditch. According to the Iowa State Patrol, investigators were at the scene Monday night and will continue looking into what happened before the crash today.
Soules appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a preliminary hearing was set for May 2nd. His bail was also set at $10,000, according to KWWL.
The Iowa native rose to fame as a contestant on the 10th season of The Bachelorette before taking over as The Bachelor for Season 19.
He ultimately proposed to Whitney Bischoff, but the two called off their engagement just a few months later. He also competed on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars and ultimately reached fifth place.