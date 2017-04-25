5 Badass Moments From the Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer (in GIFs)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle isn't your ordinary spy movie.
The first trailer for Matthew Vaughn's highly anticipated sequel premiered on CBS' The Late Late Show Monday. "In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman," 20th Century Fox said. "These two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy in order to save the world—something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy (TaronEgerton)."
Merlin (Mark Strong), Roxy (Sophie Cookson) and Charlie (Edward Holcroft) are back—as is Harry Hart (Colin Firth), who was presumed dead by the end of Kingsman: The Secret Service.
Newcomers to the all-star cast include Halle Berry as Ginger, Statesman's tech support; Jeff Bridges as Champagne "Champ," the head of Statesman; Julianne Moore as Poppy, a criminal mastermind; Pedro Pascal as Jack Daniels/Whiskey, a Statesman secret agent; and Channing Tatum as Tequila, a Statesman secret agent. Elton John has a cameo in the spy adventure film.
Fans are buzzing over the trailer, which shot to No. 1 on YouTube's trending page.
Here, E! News breaks down the five most badass moments from Kingsman: The Golden Circle:
1. Bombs Away
Say goodbye to headquarters. Let's hope they had insurance.
20th Century Fox
2. Hitching a Ride
A car chase through London? This is going to hurt Eggsy's Uber rating.
20th Century Fox
3. A Tequila Shot
Tatum's character does a lot of damage; just put it on his tab.
20th Century Fox
4. Army of One
How many people do you know with a mechanical, retractable, weaponized arm?
20th Century Fox
5. Back From the Dead
"Harry?" Merlin asks. Yeah, we want answers, too.
20th Century Fox
Kingsman: The Secret Service earned $414.4 million worldwide after it was released in 2015. Kingsman: The Golden Circle—originally slated for release in June—debuts in theaters this fall.
