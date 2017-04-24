What Time Is It? Time to Watch Zac Efron Search for Love on MTV's Room Raiders

How the eff-ron did we forget about this MTV clip?
For anyone who had a case of the Monday blues, we may have just found your remedy thanks to a throwback episode of Room Raiders California.
At just 17 years old, Zac Efron decided to search for the love of his life on the reality dating show. So how was he going to do it? With a spy kit, of course!
"My name is Zac Efron from the TV show Summerland," he told three excited ladies trapped in an unmarked white van. "By the end of the day, I have to choose one of you to accompany me on a date. The catch is I don't get to see you or speak to you before I make my decision. However I do get to raid your room and see what you're all about. "
Without further ado, Zac got his head in the game and ventured to his three locations.
Whether looking inside the drawers, underneath the bed or throughout the closet, Zac took his task very seriously. After all, he totally wanted to find the one.
While we would never spoil the ending for you—check the winner in part three here—there may be a big reason to keep watching the entire episode.
When visiting contestant Katie's house, the High School Musical alum can't help but check out the gigantic pool. And yes ladies, he decided to go for a swim shirtless.
For those who missed out on the fun that was Room Raiders, MTV ran the part game show, part reality show for more than eight seasons. In fact, the show first kicked off all the way back in 2003 and became a favorite after-school activity for older kids day after day.
As for what Zac is up to today, he's totally single and focused on his busy movie career.
In fact, admirers can watch him on the big screen when he stars in Baywatch out in theatres May 25. Safe to say we're all winners tonight.
