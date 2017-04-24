What Time Is It? Time to Watch Zac Efron Search for Love on MTV's Room Raiders

How the eff-ron did we forget about this MTV clip?

For anyone who had a case of the Monday blues, we may have just found your remedy thanks to a throwback episode of Room Raiders California.

At just 17 years old, Zac Efron decided to search for the love of his life on the reality dating show. So how was he going to do it? With a spy kit, of course!

"My name is Zac Efron from the TV show Summerland," he told three excited ladies trapped in an unmarked white van. "By the end of the day, I have to choose one of you to accompany me on a date. The catch is I don't get to see you or speak to you before I make my decision. However I do get to raid your room and see what you're all about. "

Without further ado, Zac got his head in the game and ventured to his three locations.