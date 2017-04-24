Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee Divorcing After Nearly Five Years of Marriage

Jesse Williams' marriage has come to an end.

The Grey's Anatomy star and wife Aryn Drake-Lee called it quits on their private relationship, nearly five years after the pair tied the knot in September 2012, E! News can confirm. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Williams filed for divorce. He is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and to terminate Drake-Lee's spousal support.

Jesse and the real-estate broker share two children together, 3-year-old daughter Sadie and an almost 2-year-old son named Maceo. At the time of baby No. 2's birth, an insider shared with E! News that the couple was "really excited" to become parents once again, explaining, "This was something they really wanted."

Williams, 35, was last photographed publicly with his now ex-ladylove in December 2015.

Jesse and Aryn dated for more than five years before marrying, first meeting when the actor was working as a schoolteacher in New York.