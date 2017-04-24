Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Son Kash Is Being Released From the Hospital After Dog Bite

Kash Biermann is heading home!
The 4-year-old son of reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann was bit by a dog over the weekend and rushed to the hospital, according to his famous mom who shared the story on social media.
"The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries," the mom of six wrote. "I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life." However, she has not revealed details about the dog.
Fortunately, according to his big sister, Brielle, the youngster was already showing improvement a day later. "He is doing MUCH better!" she tweeted to a concerned fan.
He was recovering so quickly that by Monday afternoon, the 4-year-old could say goodbye to the hospital. "Kash is going home today earlier then expected," Kim wrote on Instagram. "We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery."
thank u he is doing MUCH better! ? https://t.co/kpiHkpXK74— brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 24, 2017
Snapchat
There was one other person the worried mom wanted to thank throughout the scary situation. "Thank you God for your constant and consistent protection," she tweeted late Sunday.
She also kept fans in the loop by way of arguably her favorite medium, Snapchat. The Don't Be Tardy star took to her account Sunday night to inform fans she would not be appearing on Watch What Happens Live and chronicled the family's night at the Atlanta children's hospital. "We are so overwhelmed and grateful for all of your prayers, texts, comments and tweets. THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts," she wrote. "Ash is doing incredible."
Fortunately, little Kash not only had his parents and siblings there to keep him company, but also stayed entertained with the help of some video games and cartoons.
"Ninja turtles always make everything better!" Kim snapped early Monday.
Get well soon, Kash!
(Originally published April 24, 2017 at 6:49 a.m. PST)