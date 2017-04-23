Richard Simmons Gives Shout Out to Hospital Staff After Health Scare

And now for another rare message from Richard Simmons.

The 68-year-old fitness icon has made headlines and sparked concern over his health over his apparent voluntary absence from public life since 2014, as highlighted in the No. 1 podcast Missing Richard Simmons. Last week, he was hospitalized for indigestion. A message from him, as well as an old pic of him, was later posted on Facebook. He has since been released home.

On Sunday, another post from him was published on his Facebook page.

"Hope you're having a beautiful Sunday," the message said. "I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week. They make you feel good even though you're in the hospital for feeling bad."