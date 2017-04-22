Kim Kardashian Puts Shimmering Bra on Display in Raciest Outfit in Months

Kim Kardashian turned heads with a particularly daring look Friday night.

The 36-year-old, who recently announced she lost six pounds, wore a short, skintight white lace outfit left unbuttoned to showcase her cleavage and a simmering demi bra as she arrived at a private residence in Hollywood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been showcasing more of her signature risqué looks lately as the weather gets warmer and following her break from the spotlight for a couple of months after she was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris in November. In the weeks following her ordeal, she rarely appeared in public and when she did, she tended to wear baggy clothing.