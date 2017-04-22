Pregnant Serena Williams Dons Swimsuit and Gets Cozy With Alexis Ohanian on Babymoon

Mama-to-be Serena Williams is living the sweet life.

Months after winning her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open in January while pregnant with her first child, the tennis champion has been enjoying a babymoon with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian in Mexico.

Serena, who announced her pregnancy just this past Wednesday via a baby bump pic on Snapchat, and Ohanian were photographed Friday lying beside each other in lounge chairs on the beach in the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen.

The tennis star wore what appeared to be a lilac and blue tankini swimsuit and covered her baby bump with a white towel. She was seen smiling as she got cozy with her fiancé, who held what appeared to be a beer.