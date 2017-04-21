The End of An Era! April the Giraffe's Livestream Has Been Shut Down

Fast and Furious Spinoff Being Considered With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham
It's no tall tale—the live stream of April the Giraffe has been shut down.
Since its launch in February, the livestream of April the Giraffe has garnered more than 273 million views, with 41.5K followers on Twitter. The stream followed April's pregnancy journey, which after over 15-months, came to an end on Saturday with the birth of an adorable baby boy!
April's calf is just a few days old, but is already 5'9" and 130 lbs with a lot of personality!
The livestream is put on by the staff at Animal Adventure Park in Harpusville, New York, where April and her calf live. Her unnamed baby's father, Oliver, lives right next door.
Animal Adventure Park announced earlier this week via Twitter that they would be shutting down the internet sensation by 4:30p.m. EST today. Reportedly, the popular live stream is coming to a close so that the park staff can get ready for the zoo's opening in May.
But don't worry, animal lovers—this may not be the end! The staff gathered around right before cutting the stream to say their goodbyes, but brought with them a hopeful message.
"Thank you. To be continued," the sign read.
Sounds like we'll be getting more April afterall!