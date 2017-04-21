Jersey Shore Stars Reveal Their Idea for a Reunion—Kids Included

Vinny Guadagnino is also down for a reunion, telling us, "Why not? I would do anything that would entertain people…and that would not make me look like a complete idiot!"

Though Jersey Shore ended its six-season run in 2012, it sounds like the cast dynamic hasn't changed much, with Vinny revealing, "We do reminisce, sometimes we get on group chats together and talk and stuff. And when we talk to each other, it's about, like, who clogged the toilet! It's still regular petty stuff!"

As for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, she told us she still goes to the shore...and often runs into one of her cast members there.

"I still live in Jersey and I'm a fan of the shore, I still go down with my friends," she said. "I see Vinny there sometimes in the summer, so it's kind of like even though we're older, nothing's really changed. I would totally do it again."

Are you listening, MTV?