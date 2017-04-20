Charlie Murphy Laid to Rest as Dave Chappelle and Other Comedians Say Goodbye

Kyle Gets a Gun After Stalker Breaks Into His House on The Arrangement: "The Ultimate Target Was You"
Charlie Murphy's family and friends gathered to lay the comedian to rest Wednesday evening and honor his life.
Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and more comedians gathered together to pay their respects in New Jersey. Murphy, 57, passed away last week after a battle with leukemia. Cedric shared a photo of the group on Instagram. "Tonite we joined Family n Friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the Legendary #charliemurphy @neilbrennan @realdlhughley @georgelopez @eddiegriffin @donnellrawlings @davechapelle S/o @jaypharoah @affioncrockett #Capone #terryhodges #garfield," he captioned the picture.
Donnell Rawlings also shared a photo of his friends paying tribute. "We love you charlie RIP keep doing it big," he wrote.
Eddie Murphy's older brother had been undergoing chemotherapy for his cancer. "Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie," his family said in a statement to E! News. "Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us."
Murphy rose to fame while appearing on Chappelle's Show, in which he played recurring characters such as Buc Nasty and Rodney "Quills" Dinkin. He also narrated the Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories segment. Perhaps his most famous segment was when he portrayed Rick James. It became one of Chappelle's Show's most iconic moments.
"RIP Charlie Murphy," wrote Neal Brennan, co-creator of Chappelle's Show. "First stuff I ever officially directed were the Rick James and Prince stories. Dude changed my life. One of the most unique people I've ever met. So funny. So weird. I truly don't think anyone had ever used the term 'Habitual Line-Stepper' before Charlie said it that day. Unforgettable dude. Really sad."
Rest in peace, Charlie.