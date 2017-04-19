All About Irina Shayk's First Weeks of Motherhood and That Bikini Photo

Irina Shayk is "in bliss" as a new mom while Bradley Cooper is "just in love" with their baby girl, E! News has learned.

The Victoria's Secret model gave birth to the couple's first child almost a month ago. E! News learned of the news on April 9, the day she was spotted without a large baby bump in public, and learned they had welcomed a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

A source told E! News exclusively Wednesday that being a mother "feels so natural" to Shayk.

"She is such a loving and caring mom," the source said. "She is in bliss. Life is good. She can't keep her eyes off her little girl."

"Bradley is filming [A Star Is Born] now but still is making time for his baby," the source added. "He is just in love. They are both very protective over their baby and are only letting a few close family and friends to see their baby. Irina's family is in town and is helping with the baby. She has help as well around their home."