Tom Brady to Skip New England Patriots' White House Visit

Tom Brady is sitting out of the New England Patriots' White House visit.

The Super Bowl-winning team is set to meet President Donald Trump Wednesday, but Brady announced he would have to miss it because of "personal family matters."

"I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come," he said in the statement, via NFL's Ian Rapoport. "Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember.