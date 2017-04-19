Girlboss' Britt Robertson Explains What Exactly the Title of Her Show Means

What exactly is a Girlboss? Besides a Netflix series created Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon with Charlize Theron executive producing and starring Britt Robertson in a role inspired by Sophia Amoruso's best-selling book, a girlboss is "opinionated, confident, feisty," Cannon says.

"I think being a girlboss means being the boss of your own life," Cannon says.

The series follows Robertson as Sophia Amoruso, who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and by age 27 had built Nasty Gal into a fashion empire.