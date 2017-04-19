Kim Kardashian Loses 6 Lbs. Before the Met Gala: "The Flu Can Be a Great Diet"

Kim Kardashian is making the best of a bad situation.

"The flu can be an amazing diet," she tweeted overnight. "So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown." It's a sentiment Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) shared before attending the annual gala in the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada. In one memorable scene, the magazine assistant told Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), "I'm one stomach flu away from my goal weight."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala will take place May 1 in New York City. Musicians Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, plus Vogue's Anna Wintour, are the co-chairs.

This year, the gala's theme is "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons."