Inside La La Anthony’s Famous Inner Circle: Who She's Leaning on Amidst Her Split From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony is backed by one incredible girl squad.

The television personality's personal life took center stage this week when news broke that she and Carmelo Anthony had separated after seven years of marriage. And with conflicting reports surrounding whether or not the NBA star impregnated another woman, it's safe to assume La La's closest friends have risen to support their BFF with unconditional love and support.

From Kim Kardashianto Serena Williamsand other besties she's known for years, Anthony boasts a star-studded inner circle that rivals even the most social of butterflies.

Check out a comprehensive roundup of the A-listers La La can count on when it comes to having a shoulder to cry on.