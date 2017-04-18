Inside La La Anthony’s Famous Inner Circle: Who She's Leaning on Amidst Her Split From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony is backed by one incredible girl squad.
The television personality's personal life took center stage this week when news broke that she and Carmelo Anthony had separated after seven years of marriage. And with conflicting reports surrounding whether or not the NBA star impregnated another woman, it's safe to assume La La's closest friends have risen to support their BFF with unconditional love and support.
From Kim Kardashianto Serena Williamsand other besties she's known for years, Anthony boasts a star-studded inner circle that rivals even the most social of butterflies.
Check out a comprehensive roundup of the A-listers La La can count on when it comes to having a shoulder to cry on.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian:
The 37-year-old counts the E! reality star as one of her closest confidantes, and after Kim's terrifying robbery last October, La La was photographed arriving to the Kardashian mogul's New York City apartment to comfort her self-proclaimed best friend shortly thereafter.
Anthony told E! News in 2013 that she talks to Kim "every day," also teasing, "I give her advice without her having to ask me."
Safe to say Keeks is now returning the favor.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
These two go waaay back. During her 2016 wedding to Russell Wilson, the R&B songstress called upon Anthony as one of her bridesmaids, and more recently, La La celebrated the upcoming arrival of Ciara's newborn at her co-ed baby shower.
The newly single star also vehemently defended Ciara's relationship with ex Future during an appearance on The View, explaining to co-host Raven-Symoné, "Well, Raven, Ciara is my best friend, and she's never made her relationship about social media..." Way to back your bestie, La La.
Rick Williams
One look at La La's social media feeds and it's easy to see why she's remained practically inseparable from the Destiny's Child alum since becoming friends in their teenage years. So inseparable, in fact, that the actress was in the hospital room as Rowland gave birth to her son in 2014!
From promoting her girl's business ventures to celebrating life's biggest milestones with each other, Kelly and La La are the definition of #FriendshipGoals.
lexandra Wyman/WireImage
Serena Williams:
La La and this tennis all-star go together like peanut butter and jelly. The bombshell brunette was on hand to support Serena's New York Fashion Week show in 2016, and has rarely missed the professional athlete's many tennis matches over the years.
She considers Williams a "legend" and an "icon" (Who doesn't, though?!) and last Halloween, the tight-knit duo celebrated the holiday at Anthony's over-the-top costume bash.
James Devaney/GC Images
If there's one woman who knows a thing or two about the ups and downs of dating a professional athlete, it's the Being Mary Jane star. Gabrielle is married to Dwayne Wade, and even when the Chicago Bulls took on Carmelo's New York Knicks earlier this year, La La and Gabrielle couldn't help but sit next to each other on the sidelines.
In an Instagram post Union called her friendship with Anthony "way bigger" than basketball, and referred to her as "family."
Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images
La La and the Empire star developed a friendship first as co-stars on the set of 2014's Think Like a Man Too. Anthony cheered on Taraji and the cast of Hidden Figures through every step of the 2017 award season, and on the actress's 46th birthday last year, Anthony credited Taraji as one of her biggest inspirations.