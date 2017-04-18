Watch the Moment the Imposters Cast Found Out About Their Season 2 Renewal

Talk about one hell of a surprise!

The cast of Imposters reunited in Los Angeles on Monday night to look back on the just finished first season of their Bravo series at a For Your Consideration Emmy panel, moderated by the show's executive producer Paul Adelstein, and during the event, Adelstein stunned the stars with some truly great news: They were renewed for season two!

"If we were really willing to do our second season," he told the cast as they stared, wondering where he was going with all this, "we can go ahead and do our second season. So is that something we should do?"