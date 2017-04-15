Chrissy Teigen Is Blown Away By "Gifting Queen" Kris Jenner's Birthday Presents for Baby Luna

Baby Luna is ready to drive off into the sunset in style.

Just one day after celebrating her first birthday with family and close friends, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter received a special surprise from Kris Jenner.

As seen on Chrissy's social media, the self-proclaimed momager decided to gift Luna two new rides for her next play date in the neighborhood.

"I need a bigger garage," Chrissy joked on Twitter Saturday afternoon. "GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you."

Not only was there a pink Barbie Cadillac SUV wrapped in a bow, Luna also received a Minnie-Mouse themed car. Not a bad way to celebrate turning one.