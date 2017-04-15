Chrissy Teigen Is Blown Away By "Gifting Queen" Kris Jenner's Birthday Presents for Baby Luna

Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella Spark Romance Rumors After Attending Coachella Party With Famous Friends
Baby Luna is ready to drive off into the sunset in style.
Just one day after celebrating her first birthday with family and close friends, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter received a special surprise from Kris Jenner.
As seen on Chrissy's social media, the self-proclaimed momager decided to gift Luna two new rides for her next play date in the neighborhood.
"I need a bigger garage," Chrissy joked on Twitter Saturday afternoon. "GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you."
Not only was there a pink Barbie Cadillac SUV wrapped in a bow, Luna also received a Minnie-Mouse themed car. Not a bad way to celebrate turning one.
Not to be outdone, John and Chrissy also gave their daughter plenty of presents on Friday. In fact, it was dad himself who assembled a pink Little Tikes car that got the approval of the family's dogs.
"Yesterday was LIT," Chrissy joked when revealing the finished product. Luna also received a grocery cart and kitchen for her room.
It's been nothing short of a very special year for mom and dad who have generously documented plenty of aww-worthy moments with their daughter on social media. In a heartfelt post from Friday afternoon, Chrissy tried to sum up her emotions on her baby girl's big day.
"Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life," she shared online. "We love you to the luna and back."
Ultimately, the weekend festivities may only be beginning. On Snapchat Saturday afternoon, Chrissy gathered her favorite chocolate candy bars together for one delicious recipe.
"I'm going to make Caramel apples for the kids tomorrow at Kim's," the Cravings author shared. "Get ready." Kim Kardashian? We'll have to keep up Easter Sunday.