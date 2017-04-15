April the Giraffe Gives Birth!

After months and months (and months) of waiting, April the Giraffe has given birth!
The arrival of the newest member of the Animal Adventure Park in New York was viewed by hundreds of thousands of audience members around the world who tuned in.
A livestream documenting April's pregnancy has been making headlines for months now as animal lovers around the globe not-so-patiently waited for the birth of April's fourth child.
Around the clock, fans of April checked in to see how she was doing in her pen (which happens to be conveniently located next to her partner Oliver) and how her pregnancy was coming along.
All is well!?#aprilandherbaby pic.twitter.com/8QA0JtQbjA— April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 15, 2017
Giraffe pregnancies can last up to 15 months and labor is said to sometimes last several days.
And while viewers may be shocked by the size of April and Oliver's calf, it's not all that unusual for baby giraffe's to be around 150 pounds and even up to six feet tall.
Back in February, the Animal Adventure Park announced that they were going to livestream April's pregnancy for all to enjoy.
Almost instantly, pregnant April became an internet sensation that stole the hearts of everyone regardless of what time zone they were in.
Whether it was morning to noon or noon to night, fans caught up with the four-legged tall mammal as she carried her fourth calf.
From "hay bath" time to feeding, to daytime snoozes and even blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it cute moments with Oliver, April captured everyone's attention.
Congratulations to April, Oliver and Animal Adventure Park on the little calf's arrival!