The Fast and the Furious Franchise by the Numbers

Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures
Today is the day! The eighth installment of one of the world's biggest movie franchises, The Fate of the Furious, hits theaters nationwide. The $3.9 billion series has already hit record-breaking numbers in China, racking up over $45 million in pre-sale tickets!
The franchise tragically lost integral cast member Paul Walker in 2013 shortly after the release of Fast & Furious 6, which led to a very emotionally captivating, record-breaking release of Furious 7 in 2015.
The Fate of the Furious welcomes fan favorites Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) back to the big screen, and is also bringing in Academy award-winning actresses Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. With so much A-list power in one movie, everyone will be watching to see if the new action-packed flick can break the $1.5 billion record Furious 7 brought in at the box office in 2015.
Michelle Rodriguez: It Wasn't Easy Filming Fate of the Furious Without Paul Walker, But It Was Important
Universal Pictures/E! Illustration
While revenue tends to be the number one metric of success for any blockbuster hit, The Fast and the Furious franchise has hit major milestones beyond just the dollars. Over the course of seven movies, there have been 60 vehicles flipped, 23 jumps on and off cars and 23 races. Of course, all of this action comes with a big bill. Estimated damages for the first seven installments come to a grand total of $5.1 million.
So, who's racking up the bill? While the "good guys" tend to do the most damage, antagonist Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) has done the most costly destruction out of any of the characters, bringing in over $182.4 million worth of demolition.
It's not all destruction, though! The past seven action films have had noteworthy volumes of togetherness, unbreakable friendships and, of course, sex appeal.
In fact, the amount of bicep airtime could be turned into a movie of its own! Vin, Dwayne, Jason and the other male characters bare their arms for almost 80 minutes in total. Here's hoping the new Universal film will add to that number!
While the movies are inherently connected, each film has their own "thing." Fast Five had the most hugs out of any film (13), whereas Furious 7 had the equivalent in booty shots. Fast & Furious 6 had the most mentions of "team" and "family."
Head to a movie theater to see how The Fate of the Furious will add to these numbers.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)