Unforgettable's Simon Kassianides Dishes on His Upcoming Thriller With Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl

Unforgettable follows Julia, played by Dawson, who is stalked and harassed by her new fiancé's ex-wife, played by Heigl. Though the actor couldn't reveal much about his part in the film, he did share that he's from Julia's past, and describes his character, Michael Vargas, as "a wealthy guy from Silicon Valley" who is "not the nicest person."

Nice or not, the Nikita actor revealed his mother will still be there, right by his side. In fact, she was even there for his audition!

After initially auditioning for a smaller part in Unforgettable, he was asked to read for the role he has now. In a hurry, he offered to read that moment, and was told to come back on Monday. As Simon told E! News,"I said 'No, my mum's in the car downstairs and I've got a wedding to go to—let's do it now!'"

Obviously, things turned out for the best.