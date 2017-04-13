Is the Scandal Cast Ready for 100 More Episodes?

"Your lips to God's ears. Or whoever's listening. Or your ears, really," Katie Lowes told E! News' Carissa Culiner when asked if she thought the show had another 100 episode in it, as she turned to the camera and pointed. "It's the Gladiators and the fans at home that make it possible."

Cornelius Smith Jr., who stars as White House Press Secretary Marcus Walker, was willing to be a bit more decisive. "I just want to go on record and say: Absolutely," he added. "Yeah, let's say it."

For Bellamy Young, whose Mellie Grant just might be the President of Scandal's future seasons, there's nowhere she'd rather work—for the rest of her life. "I mean, we'd do a thousand more. It's up to Shonda. She's always said she knows where the story ends," she said. "I hope it's when we're all bed-ridden in our 80s. I hope we just take it out that long."