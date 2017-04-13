Is the Scandal Cast Ready for 100 More Episodes?

Survivor's Handling of Zeke Smith's Outing Proves It Just Might Be the Most Lowkey Progressive Reality TV Series Around
Ready for 100 more, Gladiators?
As Scandal celebrates the major TV milestone of hitting its 100th episode of the series, we're looking ahead to the show's future. After all, a world without Olivia Pope fighting the good fight, rocking the white hat, is not a world we're sure we want to live in. And as it turns out, we're not alone. The cast of the ABC hit shares in our desire to see the show follow in its TGIT sibling Grey's Anatomy's footsteps and hit, at least, 200 episodes some day.
ABC
"Your lips to God's ears. Or whoever's listening. Or your ears, really," Katie Lowes told E! News' Carissa Culiner when asked if she thought the show had another 100 episode in it, as she turned to the camera and pointed. "It's the Gladiators and the fans at home that make it possible."
Cornelius Smith Jr., who stars as White House Press Secretary Marcus Walker, was willing to be a bit more decisive. "I just want to go on record and say: Absolutely," he added. "Yeah, let's say it."
For Bellamy Young, whose Mellie Grant just might be the President of Scandal's future seasons, there's nowhere she'd rather work—for the rest of her life. "I mean, we'd do a thousand more. It's up to Shonda. She's always said she knows where the story ends," she said. "I hope it's when we're all bed-ridden in our 80s. I hope we just take it out that long."
Of course, Young's right—Shonda Rhimes will likely have the ultimate say in how much longer Olivia Pope stays on our TV screens. So, does the uberproducer plan to keep going for another 100 episodes? "I don't know. We'll see," she said, coy as ever. "There is an end date, so...I'm just not going to tell you what it is."
For more from the cast, be sure to check out the video above.
Do you hope Scandal goes the distance? Or is this a story that deserves an ending sooner rather than later? Make your case in the comments below!
Scandal's 100th episode airs Thursday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC.