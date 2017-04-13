Harry Styles Reveals Album Release Date and Track List

Ahead of his Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend, Harry Styles is teasing fans with even more information about his forthcoming album.

The self-titled record will be released May 12, 2017, and features 10 songs, including his first single "Sign of the Times." The other songs are named "Meet Me in the Hallway," "Carolina," "Two Ghosts," "Sweet Creature," "Only Angel," "Kiwi," "Ever Since New York," "Woman" and "From the Dining Table."

...What happened in New York, Harry?!

The One Direction alum also shared two photos from his album's artwork. One photo shows the crooner sitting in what appears to be a tub with his back to the camera. The other photo shows Harry in the same water, but this time fans can get a glimpse of his profile.