Dakota Meyer Can't Stop Gushing About Pregnant Wife Bristol Palin: ''She's the Most Amazing Woman on Earth''

Dakota Meyer is ready to welcome his baby girl, but not without giving credit where credit is due.

Bristol Palin's husband took to Instagram on Wednesday with a sweet message for his expectant wife. "I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children," Meyer captioned a photo of Bristol receiving an ultrasound. "She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing"

Sarah Palin's 26-year-old daughter is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her second bundle of joy with Dakota. In addition to 1-year-old daughter Sailor Grace, Bristol is mom to son Tripp, 8, whom she shares with former fiancé Levi Johnston.