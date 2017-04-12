Baseball Cat Is the Miami Marlins' New Unofficial Mascot (and Hero)

Sorry, Marlin. There's a new mascot in town.
A cat somehow found its way into the Miami Marlins' home opener against the Atlanta Braves, causing a major game delay. Visibly frightened, the scaredy-cat ran around the field evading capture by players and stadium staff. The game's commentators had a ball with their new storyline, cracking jokes about the unexpected visitor.
"There's a cat in centerfield desperately looking for a way out of here," one commentator said. "I feel that way sometimes."
A round of applause for baseball cat pic.twitter.com/Qb6PoGXMqA— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 12, 2017
Enthralled, both the commentators and spectators couldn't get enough. The cat then proceeded to absolutely amaze everyone watching as it scaled an enormous wall to get off the field. Although it made its way off the field, it's clear the cat was still terrified.
Dubbing it #RallyCat, the official Twitter account for the Marlins announced it shut down its home run sculpture for the rest of the game to protect the cat. The account later revealed the feline had been briefly rescued only to run away again "into the night."
Stay strong, #RallyCat!