Baseball Cat Is the Miami Marlins' New Unofficial Mascot (and Hero)

Sorry, Marlin. There's a new mascot in town.

A cat somehow found its way into the Miami Marlins' home opener against the Atlanta Braves, causing a major game delay. Visibly frightened, the scaredy-cat ran around the field evading capture by players and stadium staff. The game's commentators had a ball with their new storyline, cracking jokes about the unexpected visitor.

"There's a cat in centerfield desperately looking for a way out of here," one commentator said. "I feel that way sometimes."