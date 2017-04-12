How Vanessa Hudgens Lost 10 Lbs. in One Month, and Dropped 20 More By Doing This Exercise Twice a Day

Women's Health Magazine
When Vanessa Hudgens commits, she goes all in.
The Powerless star appears on the cover of Women's Health magazine's May issue, where she detailed the exact steps it took to shed a good amount of weight in a small amount of time. Hudgens credits a low carb, high fat diet for helping her drop 10 lbs. in only a month, and sticking to a high intensity fitness regimen when losing the 20 lbs. she gained for her role in 2013's Gimme Shelter.
"When I ate carbs, I would get that dip in the afternoon, where I felt really sluggish," the actress described to the mag. "When I'm off them, my energy stays consistent throughout the day."
Vanessa breaks down her meal plan as well, which includes an avocado a day; eggs and bacon for breakfast; a salad with dark meat chicken for lunch; almonds for a snack; and grilled salmon or steak with a salad or sautéed veggies for dinner.
She added, "Since I got back to eating like this the last month or so, I've lost 10 pounds. That's a lot for my [5'1"] height."
When it came to reaching her pre-Gimme Shelter size, Hudgens revealed it was practicing yoga and attending SoulCycle classes twice a day that did the trick.
"I looked in the mirror and was like, 'Who am I?' It was definitely a journey back to myself, and yoga helped," she recalled, explaining that in a perfect world she hits the yoga studio three times a week. "I don't consider it fitness," Hudgens explained. "It's more like therapy for me."
She feels similarly about the super popular, indoor cycling class. "Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I'm happy," the 28-year-old told Women's Health.
"It's like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good," Vanessa continued.
The brunette bombshell is especially keen on group classes, mostly because of her "extra competitive" nature.
"I tend to ride for the teachers. I'm such a performer," Hudgens teased. "I love being in front, because I'll push myself harder and I'll give the class energy too. So it's a win-win."
So who's ready to start sweating?
