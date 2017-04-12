Chrissy Teigen Struggling to Zip Up Her Outfit Is Anyone Who's Ever Tried on Clothes

Snapchat
And the "Chrissy Teigen is all of us" train rolls along...
Sure, she's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who works in fashion for a living, but even this star has had to face the dark side of getting dressed. Exhibit A: this jumpsuit that just won't cooperate.
In a video she shared to her Snapchat account, the TV personality struggled to zip herself into a green one-piece. Behind the camera, a mystery voice could be heard assuring the star with encouraging words.
"We can get it. Keep going. Keep going!" a friend cheered on Teigen as she tried with all her might to pull the material to a close.
"We got this!" she agreed before showing defeat. Chrissy, we've definitely all been there.
Teigen has certainly navigated the world of unruly ensembles multiple times before. While pregnant with her daughter Luna Simone Stephens, she ripped the fly of the pants on her jumpsuit before the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea in October 2015.
"Tailors are a miraculous thing. The hem of my pants became my crotch patch. #crotchpatch #belly thanks for the side by side, mom," Teigen captioned her side-by-side photos on her Instagram account.
In 2014, the zipper on her corset broke during New York Fashion Week and, for three years in a row, the zippers on her White House Correspondents' Dinner dresses have all malfunctioned. Suffice to say, the model and zippers have far from a seamless relationship.
Let's just start a movement and ditch clothes all together. Chrissy, what do you say?