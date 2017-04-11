Switched at Birth Series Finale: How Did It All End?

Freeform
The Kennish/Vasquez clan said their goodbyes on tonight's series finale of Freeform's Switched at Birth, and it was both a beautiful ending and a beautiful beginning for the entire family.
Bay (Vanessa Marano) decided that instead of moving to Japan with Travis (Ryan Lane), they would continue their relationship long distance, and her ex Emmet (Sean Berdy) would go with him in her place, which makes sense, given that Travis' vision of her in Japan mostly included meditation and temple visiting, and she was starting to make strides in the tattoo world.
Daphne (Katie Leclerc), meanwhile, was totally shut down in an interview for an orthopedic surgery internship, but she reunited with Mingo (Adam Hagenbuch) and really stuck it to the jerk who kicked her out of his office for being deaf.
Kathryn (Lea Thompson), while reminiscing about how it had been five years since they discovered the switch, found a second DNA test that John (D.W. Moffett) had taken alone a month before the test that they all took. For that whole month, he knew Bay wasn't his daughter, but he stayed with the family anyway.
Elsewhere, Regina (Constance Marie) broke up with Luca (Michael Galante) and begged Eric (Terrell Tilford) to turn himself in so that they could eventually be together, and she decided she was getting her own place and raising Eric's son Will. And Toby (Lucas Grabeel) may have found his calling, working with people with disabilities.
The series ended with the entire family lying on the grass in the front yard, staring up at a rare comet together, reminding themselves how lucky they are.
