Swap the Straw for a Fork! Starbucks Launches a New Lunch Menu

Don't spill your drink over this news!

Starbucks has officially launched a new line of lunches, according to an announcement from the brand. On Tuesday, lucky customers all over Chicago were the first to taste the company's "Mercato" menu, which features grab-and-go salads, sandwiches and sides, such as a smoked pork Cubano sandwich and a seared steak mango salad. If you're located anywhere else in the country, don't fret just yet—the company has plans to expand the menu to other U.S. markets in the future.

The Italian name of the line—meaning market—is a nod to Starbuck's fresh and vibrant approach to the new food.