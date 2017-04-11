Swap the Straw for a Fork! Starbucks Launches a New Lunch Menu

Starbucks Lunch

Starbucks

Don't spill your drink over this news!

Starbucks has officially launched a new line of lunches, according to an announcement from the brand. On Tuesday, lucky customers all over Chicago were the first to taste the company's "Mercato" menu, which features grab-and-go salads, sandwiches and sides, such as a smoked pork Cubano sandwich and a seared steak mango salad. If you're located anywhere else in the country, don't fret just yet—the company has plans to expand the menu to other U.S. markets in the future.

The Italian name of the line—meaning market—is a nod to Starbuck's fresh and vibrant approach to the new food. 

"A marketplace describes variety, and we wanted to create an experience for our customers that allows them to assemble a lunch that they will really enjoy,"  Jane Hernandez, Starbucks chef, said in a press release. "When developing the Mercato menu, we put quality, taste and freshness at the core of recipe development, with the goal to offer satisfying meals and snacks that fit our customers' dietary lifestyles both in wellness and convenience."

Other items on the new lineup include a crunchy almond butter, strawberries and jam sandwich, an herbed chicken and fig spread sandwich and a cauliflower tabbouleh salad. According to a report from NBC News Chicago, everything on the menu costs under $10. 

Plus, you can still get your toasted coconut cold brew on the side. 

