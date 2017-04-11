Mama June Claims Sugar Bear Is "Very Emotionally and Physically" Abusive

Mama June didn't hold back while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday morning.

The WE tv star opened up to host Wendy Williams about her weight loss, her family and, to the surprise of many, her strained relationship with ex-boyfriend Sugar Bear. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star told the talk show host that her ex has been "very emotionally and physically" abusive, but she went out of her way to hide what was happening. Now, she said, people will see the "truth" in the upcoming reunion episode.

"This episode is going to show a little piece of our life," she explained. "It's going to open our lives...This episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out in the open. He doesn't have a relationship with Alana ["Honey Boo Boo" Thompson].