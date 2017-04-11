Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley Announce Star Wars Force for Change Charity Campaign

It's a Star Wars announcement "40 years in the making."

Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to promote Force for Change's OMAZE initiative, benefitting UNICEF and the Starlight Children's Foundation.

This week, fans can enter to win an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch. Other prizes include the chance to appear in the new Han Solo movie and a trip to L.A. for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Flights and 4-star accommodations for winners and guests are included.

Launched in 2014, Force for Change—Disney and Lucasfilm's charitable initiative—aims to "empower people to come together to make a positive impact on the world around them."