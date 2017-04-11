Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley Announce Star Wars Force for Change Charity Campaign

Lucasfilm
It's a Star Wars announcement "40 years in the making."
Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to promote Force for Change's OMAZE initiative, benefitting UNICEF and the Starlight Children's Foundation.
This week, fans can enter to win an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch. Other prizes include the chance to appear in the new Han Solo movie and a trip to L.A. for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Flights and 4-star accommodations for winners and guests are included.
Launched in 2014, Force for Change—Disney and Lucasfilm's charitable initiative—aims to "empower people to come together to make a positive impact on the world around them."
Hamill and Ridley's taped Good Morning America appearance came days before the Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Orlando. The three-day event will include panel presentations from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, among others. In addition, Riz Ahmed, Hayden Christensen, Anthony Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Felicity Jones, Angus MacInnes, Peter Mayhew, Ian McDiarmid, Ray Park, Freddie Prinze Jr., Alan Tudyk, Forest Whitaker, Billy Dee Williams and more will sign autographs.
Warwick Davis will host a special 90-minute presentation, 40 Years of Star Wars, at 11 a.m. Thursday. The discussion with Kennedy and others will be live-streamed from the Galaxy Stage.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut in theaters Dec. 15. In addition to Daniels, Hamill and Ridley, returning cast members from Star Wars: The Force Awakens include John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o and Andy Serkis. Newbies include Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran.