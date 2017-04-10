Dancing with the Stars Week 4: Who Went Home After Their Most Memorable Year?

Who filled that ballroom with onions tonight?!

Most Memorable Year is always a tough night to get through, and this was no exception. We cried, we cheered, we explained ourselves to the rest of the office after we lost it when Rashad Jennings hugged his dad, and we nodded knowingly when Mr. T was eliminated from the competition.

There's a whole lot of talent on the show this season, even when you don't consider professional dancer Heather Morris, so it only made sense that Mr. T would be sent home.

It also made sense that Carrie Ann Inaba continued her nonsense quest to make everyone mad by docking points for lifts, and that Len Goodman refused to play along when Rashad's dance clearly deserved all 10s, because that's just how this show rolls, and if we haven't yet accepted that fact, we might as well not even be here.

Let's talk about the dances, shall we?