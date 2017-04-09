Ryan Lochte's Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid Celebrates Baby Shower With Lavish Party

Baby Lochte is almost here!

Ryan Lochte's fiancée Kayla Rae Reid was surrounded by the couple's closest family and friends on Sunday as they gathered to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their newborn son. Kayla, who announced she and the Olympic gold medalist were expecting their first child last December, documented the fun-filled afternoon on Snapchat.

Held at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood, the entire venue was extravagantly decorated with blue and white, baby-themed decor. An entire table was dedicated solely to sweet treats, covered with cupcakes, cookies and other desserts touting "Baby Lochte" in frosting.

Guests also decorated onesies for Kayla and Ryan's bundle of joy to be, and noshed on the celeb-loved restaurant's specialty menu items.